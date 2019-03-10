PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies need your help finding an inmate they say escaped from jail by climbing the perimeter fence Sunday afternoon.
PCSO says 45-year-old Steven Leroy Aiken was serving a 128-day sentence in the county prison on Prison Camp Road. He was in jail in January after being incarcerated for failing to pay child support. He was also charged with domestic violence and malicious injury to property, but PCSO says he has not been taken to trial for those charges.
Deputies say Aiken is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 143 pounds. He has black hair, and was last seen wearing orange pants and a white colored shirt, running towards Concord Church Road.
PCSO is canvassing the area in an attempt to find Aiken and has several deputies actively working.
Anyone who knows where Aiken may be should call PCSO at (864) 898-5500.
