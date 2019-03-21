PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies say a man is facing a voluntary manslaughter charge after they say he strangled a man at a Pickens home early Thursday morning.
PCSO says they responded to a domestic disturbance on Pauls Road around 12:30 a.m. where two men were reportedly in a physical altercation. When deputies arrived on scene, a woman told them her son had come to their home and began a verbal altercation inside, but then it escalated physically. However, after calling deputies, she told PCSO she found her 61-year-old husband unresponsive in their bedroom. The man was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Deputies interviewed her and the son, later identified as 46-year-old Richard Scott Hinds of Greenville. Following an autopsy, PCSO charged Hinds with voluntary manslaughter, saying he got the man into a choke hold.
A court date for Hinds was not immediately available.
