PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies have now arrested a second person following an investigation surrounding a teen who was found dead on Saluda Dam Road in Easley this past Saturday.

On Friday, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office say detectives arrested 19-year-old Eric Silverio Mondragon at a residence in Oconee County. They say Mondragon was taken into custody without incident.

Mondragon was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.

On Thursday, PCSO said they arrested 18-year-old Jalen G'Vonte Hines and have accused him of shooting and killing 16-year-old Robert Tyler Butler during a drug deal. According to deputies, Hines allegedly shot Butler 11 hours prior to when Butler was found deceased.

PCSO confirmed Monday that Butler had died from being shot.

PCSO says Hines turned himself in at the Pickens County Law Enforcement Center Thursday evening and was booked on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bond for Hines has not yet been set.