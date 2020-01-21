PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Multiple undercover drug investigations spanning nearly two years in Pickens County yielded several arrests, deputies announced Tuesday.
With the assistance of the below agencies, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office says they arrested 19 individuals on drug and weapons charges:
- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division
- The Easley Police Department
- The US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force
- The SC Department of Probation, Pardon & Parole
“We are very fortunate to have such a great working relationship with all of our Federal, State, and local law enforcement partners. These arrests are just another example of that cooperation," Pickens County Sheriff Clark said.
The following individuals were arrested and charged between January 8 and 20 for crimes committed over the last two years:
John Mathis Anthony, 42, of Liberty
Deputies charged Anthony with trafficking methamphetamine and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. The incidents reportedly happened in July 2019. Anthony was arrested on January 1, 2020 and was being held on a $35,000 surety bond. He's since been released from jail.
Justin Allen Chappell, 33, of Liberty
Chappell was arrested on January 8, 2020 on a charge involving trafficking methamphetamine. He remains in the Pickens County Detention Center under a $30,000 surety bond.
Scott William Delano, 45, of Liberty
Delano was arrested on January 15 - charged with various crimes concerning methamphetamine. Deputies pinpointed three times that Delano is accused of distributing the drug in early 2019. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine on the day he was arrested. He was being held on a $60,000 surety bond, and has since been released.
Robert Christopher Duke, 35, of Central
Duke was arrested on January 20 on a trafficking methamphetamine charge deputies say occurred in April 2019. He remains incarcerated, being held on a $50,000 surety bond.
Whitney Sharee Hall, 28, of Anderson
Hall was arrested on January 15, charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of an explosive device, and possession of psilocybin mushrooms. Deputies say all three offenses occurred in July 2019. Hall has since been released after being held on a $25,600 surety bond.
Travis Mitchell Hendricks, 35, of Easley
Hendricks was arrested on January 15, charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He remains incarcerated on a $60,000 surety bond.
Andrea Michelle Holder, 31, of Marietta
Deputies arrested Holder on January 15. She has been charged with distributing marijuana - a crime deputies say was committed in October 2019. She's since been released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
Jason Dean Holder, 34, of Marietta
Holder was also arrested on January 15, charged with distributing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was released on a $6,000 surety bond.
Tia Celest Martin, 34, of Liberty
Deputies arrested Martin on January 15. She is accused of possessing methamphetamine and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana. Both offenses occurred in October 2019. Martin has since been released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.
Cathy Michelle McAlister, 46, of Pickens
McAlister was arrested on January 13, charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Deputies say the crime was committed in January 2019. She remains in the detention center under a $41,000 surety bond.
Luke Allen Mills, 31, of Easley
Mills faces three separate charges, all reportedly committed on January 14 - the day he was also taken into custody. Deputies have charged him with possession with intent to distribute LSD, as well as marijuana. He is also facing a possession of a controlled substance charge. Mills was released under a $23,000 surety bond.
Dewayne Claude Moore, 56, of Easley
Moore was arrested on January 15, charged with possession of methamphetamine. Deputies say the offense occurred in March of 2019. Moore has since been released under a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.
Catherine Denise Ramey, 47, of Easley
Ramey was arrested on January 15, charged with distributing methamphetamine back in February 2019. She has since been released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.
James Lynn Robinson, 45, of Greenville
Robinson has been charged with two counts of distribution of heroin. Deputies say the crimes were committed in July 2018. He was released under a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.
Samuel Ray Ross, 44, of Liberty
Ross, arrested on January 15, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Deputies say the crime was committed in February 2018. He's since been released on a $30,000 surety bond.
Algernon Terrell Stokes, 37, of Liberty
Stokes faces five drug related charges - two counts of distribution of marijuana and three counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Deputies say all of the crimes were committed between September and December 2018. He's since been released under a $12,500 personal recognizance bond.
Anthony Wayne Sumerall, 40, of Greenville
Summerall was arrested on January 15, charged with distribution of and possession of methamphetamine. He has been released on a $13,000 personal recognizance bond.
Douglas Richard Swisher, 63, of Easley
Swisher was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Deputies say the crimes occurred in July 2018. He has since been released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.
Darrell Tabron, 46, of Easley
Tabron was arrested on January 8, charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Deputies say the crime occurred on the day he was arrested. He remains in the detention center and has been denied bond.
Sheriff Clark released a statement following the arrests, commending the work of his investigators, and those who assisted:
The Sheriff’s Office is as committed today as we have ever been in the mission to protect our citizens from the plague of drugs.
As I stated during a November press conference regarding “Prison Empire”, an investigation that agents of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office participated in which culminated in the indictment of fifty-six mid to upper level drug traffickers on one hundred ninety-two criminal counts, combatting the illicit drug trade in Pickens County is of the highest priority. These arrests today are just another example of our agency’s continued commitment to targeting those individuals who continue to spread poison to our citizens.
Rest assured that we will continue working behind the scenes to identify and eradicate those that choose to perpetuate the drug trade in Pickens County.
One of the 20 subjects identified by authorities remains wanted. Their identity and warrants are expected to be released upon their arrest.
