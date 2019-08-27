SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The suspect from a deadly DUI crash in Spartanburg County that happened Monday night and a theft case have the same name -- first, middle and last.
According to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office, Ryan Persad Severa took a 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan belonging to Pizza Inn.
Reports from the SCSO office read Severa and a friend were moving items Monday and had to return a U-Haul truck by 8:00 that night.
The report says Severa was seen placing items from the move into a 2003 Honda Odyssey. Shortly before troopers say a van matching the same description and a suspect with the same name were involved in a deadly DUI crash.
According to the incident report, the general manager of Pizza Inn told deputies the van belonged to the restaurant and he did not give Severa permission to take it.
Deputies say while the two were at U-Haul, the friend reportedly heard some sort of commotion going on and noticed a broken glass panel. According to the report, a maintenance man at U-Haul was fussing and saying that Severa had broken the glass.
The responding officer writes in the report that Severa was captured on camera beating on the door several times before kicking in the glass and noticed that he had fallen inside the building and stayed there for several minutes.
In the report, the friend says Severa got up off the floor and into the van, leaving the business.
According to deputies, that van was taken less than an hour before the fatal crash.
South Carolina highway patrol says it happened on highway 221 near Cleveland Chapel Road.
Troopers say the Honda mini-van Severa was driving crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting a 2003 dodge pickup truck head on, with two people inside - killing 66-year-old Glen Perkins
The media report from the sheriff's office states Severa's friend told deputies he had been drinking whiskey while they were moving earlier that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.