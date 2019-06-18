GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after a mother said her 18-year-old son was shot four times in a drive-by shooting early Friday morning.
Police arrested 19-year-old Jermaine Alan Gipson, Jr in connection to the shooting.
Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies got the call from Mayflower Ave. around 1:20 a.m. He says a white car reportedly drove up and stopped in front of the home. At that point, at least one person from inside the car fired multiple shots.
Lt. Flood said it appears the shooting stemmed from a disagreement on social media that resulted in Gipson finding out where the victim lived then driving to the home and shooting him.
Terri Cochran said her son, CJ Jarrett, was sitting on the front porch enjoying a cigarette when he was hit by the gunfire.
Cochran said Jarrett was hit four times. Two bullets hit him in the abdomen, the arm, and an artery.
Jarrett was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and Cochran said he has underwent three surgeries as of Friday morning. She said doctors are considering a possible leg amputation as well.
Bullets also entered the home, damaging doors and walls inside.
Cochran told FOX Carolina they have only lived at the home for two months and have no idea who could be behind the shooting.
PHOTOS - Bullets from drive-by shooting tear into Greenville home
Deputies say Gipson was arrested and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday morning.
