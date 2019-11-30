Makalia Christine Hall

Makalia Christine Hall

 (Photos: Greer PD/ November 30, 2019)

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greer Police Department was requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing young woman.

19-year old Makalia Christine Hall was reported missing on November 30. 

On December 1, she was located safely, according to police. 

