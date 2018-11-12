GASTONIA, N.C. (AP/FOX CAROLINA) -- Officials from Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department have located the missing 3 year old girl from Gastonia, safe and sound, they say.
Police issued the alert around 5:31 a.m. on Sunday morning for Destiny Boykins who they say was abducted from her apartment home on Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia, N.C.
Police with the CMPD say on November 11, Maurice Knox was involved in a domestic kidnapping of his 3-year-old daughter in Gaston County, NC.
Deputies with the US Marshal Service located Knox, and attempted to stop the suspect. Police say the suspect refused to stop and a chase ensued.
Police say Knox struck two other vehicles vehicles during the chase, causing everyone involved to be transported by MEDIC to the hospital.
The 3-year-old victim had not been in a child seat, but was instead restrained in a seat belt when the collision occurred.
Police say the driver of one of the vehicles is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Both the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries and have been released from the hospital.
Officers went on to say the 3 year-old victim/passenger in the Nissan is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and the suspect, Mr. Knox, has also been admitted to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
U.S. Marshals report that the suspect, Maurice Knox, was taken into custody. Boykins was reunited with her mother.
The CMPD says Maurice Knox was found to be impaired at the time of the crash. Warrants for Arrest against Mr. Knox have been obtained by CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit/DWI Task Force officers for DWI, three (3) counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, two (2) counts of Felony Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle, Felony Flee to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer, Felony Child Abuse/Neglect, and Reckless Driving.
In addition, CMPD reports there are multiple arrest warrants for Mr. Knox out of Gaston County relating to the original incident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.