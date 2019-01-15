ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said a 51-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of fighting a young girl at the Asheville Mall.
Police said the incident happened on the evening of January 12.
Police said David Steven Bell, of Black Mountain, struck and pushed a preteen girl during the course of the fight.
An off-duty officer arrested Bell and he was charged with assault on a female under 12 and two counts of assault on a female.
Police said the victim refused medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Video of the incident was reportedly posted on social media, prompting the Asheville Mall to respond on Facebook:
