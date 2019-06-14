HIGHLANDS, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has rescinded a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old man last seen in Highlands, NC.
Highlands police said they were searching for Vincent Smith Hughes, 78, who was last seen Thursday night on Pipers Court in Highlands.
Police said Hughes may have tried traveling to Orlando, FL, as he has homes in Highlands and Orlando, FL.
However, police informed FOX Carolina later Friday evening he was found safe and is now home with family.
