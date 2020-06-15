GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police in Greenville confirm a suspect is in custody connected to the shooting death of a security guard at a Greenville bar early Sunday morning.
Police tell us the fatal shooting occurred at The Coliseum around 1:35 a.m. The victim was working the establishment as a security guard.
Police say the suspect was intoxicated and was asked to leave the bar several times and was never served at the bar.
After being denied service, the suspect went to his car and retrieved a firearm.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking back into the bar through the rear entrance and firing the weapon at the victim multiple times.
They then fled the scene in an SUV. The coroner says the guard died on the scene.
We later learned the guard was 33-year-old Deyarian Nikali Abercrombie of Greenville. His sisters tell us he was a Marine veteran and described him as their protector.
Monday morning police announced that a suspect had been taken into custody, but released no further details at that time.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
Another senseless killing, and another young man who's life ended way too soon. Greenville's not so big. Dude got shot in the leg twice before he fled... he had to go to a hospital somewhere. Someone knows something. We have to step up as a community to put an end to this kind of idiotic behavior, and make sure that the perpetrator is turned in.
