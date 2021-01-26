ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said Tuesday that two men had been charged after shots were fired inside an apartment on Monday and a bullet entered into a neighboring apartment.
The shooting happened at 10:45 a.m. on Westmore Drive.
Police said two people who lived in the apartment were arguing before the gun was fired.
A person was at home in the neighboring apartment but was not injured by the bullet.
During the investigation drugs and the gun were discovered in the apartment.
Jason Januun Gaines, 29, and Justin Jamaal Gaines, 26, were arrested
Jason Gaines was charged with possession with the intent to sell a schedule II substance.
Justin Gaines was found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest related to a September 26, 2020 shooting on Livingston Street. He was charged with the following:
- Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury
- Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill
- Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
- Assault by pointing a gun (2 counts)
