SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said two men face charges after a woman died from gunshot injuries she sustained at an East Main Street apartment complex..
Officers said they were dispatched to the Reserve at Hillcrest around 3 p.m. on April 14, where they discovered an unresponsive female with a single gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom.
EMS arrived and transported her to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
On April 24 at 9:16 a.m., Coroner Rusty Clevenger said 26-year-old Jade Williams of Gaffney passed away as a result of her injuries.
On April 28, the first suspect, Josias Sentille Wilkie, 22, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and 2 counts of pointing a presenting a weapon.
On April 29, police said a second man, Cortlynd Battle, 21, was charged with 2 counts of accessory after the fact.
