GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tuesday morning, police in Greenwood said a person was in custody in connection to a drive by shooting from Monday night.
Police say the shooting, which happened along Pearl Street around 10:35 p.m., left three people injured.
All three were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, police say.
Police say at this time, they are still searching for a second suspect.
Police thanked the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office for their help apprehending the first suspect.
