GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Three people have been injured in a drive by shooting on Monday evening in Greenwood, police say.
Police say it happened along Pearl Street around 10:35 p.m.
All three people were sent to a hospital with non life threatening injuries, police say.
