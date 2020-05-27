GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police announced Wednesday three people have been charged in a man's death after his body was found along Alameda Street on May 3.
Coroner Kent Dill confirmed a person was found in the roadway around 3:30 p.m.
The coroner's office says 22-year-old Kamille Dequeze Anderson of Greenville was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anderson reportedly passed away as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. His Manner of death has been ruled a homicide.
Police said Khadaphi Zaqui Capone Kanard is charged with murder.
Jaquan Mikal Burnside is also charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Dymend Keavionne Burton is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
