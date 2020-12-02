ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested Tuesday in a 28-year-old sexual assault case.
Police said the assault was reported by a survivor on December 15, 1992.
Jesse Virgil Patton, 60, of Asheville was charged with first degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping in that case, police said.
"Detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the Asheville Police Department have been committed to thoroughly evaluating all sexual assault evidence kits in the possession of our agency and sent for testing since we began the project in 2017," said APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse in a news release. "This team of detectives will continue to pursue all leads related to this initiative."
