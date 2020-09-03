GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say a 7-year-old child was among the residents of a home where drugs and a handgun were found Thursday.
Greenwood PD says they went to a home on Gum Avenue with with the SWAT team to take out a search warrant. When residents were called out of the home, the child was among them.
Inside the home, officers say they found 200 oxycodone pills, marijuana, cash, and a handgun. Behind the home, officers say they found a stolen vehicle.
Greenwood PD made the following arrests from the search:
- 26-year-old Demarkese Larencio Makins of Greenwood
- Charged with trafficking oxycodone, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute near a school, unlawful conduct toward a child, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- 18-year-old Jasier Kavion Williams of Greenwood
- Charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute near a school, and possession of a stolen vehicle
There was also a juvenile complaint filed on a 17-year-old involved. Booking photos were not available, but the police department shared a photo of what they got from the search.
