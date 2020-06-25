FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Forest City Police Department said a young girl has died after she was severely injured in a shooting Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened along the intersection of Oak Street and Harmon Street around 5 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found two individuals pulling a 7-year-old girl from a vehicle. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The child was transported by helicopter to Spartanburg Regional Hospital for treatment.
On Thursday, police confirmed the victim, Aaliyah Norris, had passed away from her injuries.
Forest City Dunbar Elementary shared a photo of Aaliyah and announced the tragic news:
Officials learned the suspects fled in a black SUV. Chief Leroy, with Forest City FD shared a photo captured on camera of the suspected vehicle.
Through their investigation, police were able to identify Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, as the suspect.
Francis was arrested Wednesday without incident, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm within city limits.
On Thursday, police chief Chris Leroy confirmed Francis' assault charge had been upgraded to murder.
Leroy said Francis released from jail just a few hours before Tuesday's shooting. He was in custody for unrelated charges.
