Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Greer Police Department and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed they are actively working on a death investigation.
Police say on Monday detectives with the Greer Police Department were conducting a search for an active case when the body was found.
We're told by police detectives are still actively working on the investigation and at this time, neither they or the coroner's office are releasing any further details.
We'll update as soon as we have more information.
