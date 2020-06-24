FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Forest City Police Department says they've arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that left a young child severely injured Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened along the intersection of Oak Street and Harmon Street around 5:00 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found two individuals pulling a 7-year-old girl from a vehicle. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The child was transported by helicopter to Spartanburg Regional Hospital for treatment. As of Wednesday afternoon, she remained in critical condition.
Officials learned the suspects fled in a black SUV. Chief Leroy, with Forest City FD shared a photo captured on camera of the suspected vehicle.
Through their investigation, police were able to identify Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, as the suspect.
Francis was arrested Wednesday without incident, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm within city limits.
He is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 secured bond.
The Forest City Police Department was assisted in this incident and would like to thank several law enforcement partners. Those partners include: The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the US Marshal Service-Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Spindale Police Department, the Rutherford County Fire Marshal, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Tryon Police Department, the Forest City Fire Department, Rutherford County EMS, and the Rutherford County Traffic Control Unit.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forest City Police Department at (828) 245-5555 or Rutherford County Communications at (828) 286-2911.
