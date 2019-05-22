GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police are investigating a shooting incident that unfolded Wednesday evening.
Police say the shooting on Sumter Street didn't hurt anyone, but it did damage a car and two apartments.
Detectives are following up on leads, but information is limited as of writing.
Stay tuned for updates.
