SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Simpsonville police and the coroner are investigating after officers said a person was found dead inside a vehicle near the Walmart Supercenter.
Police said they were called out to Ray E Talley Court to perform a welfare check Friday morning, which then became a death investigation and the coroner was called to the scene.
The vehicle was later towed from the scene.
Police said they were still in the early stages of the investigation.
The coroner has not yet released any details about the deceased.
