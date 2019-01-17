MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday evening at an Upstate store.
Mauldin PD confirms to FOX Carolina they are on the scene at the Dollar General on East Butler Road. According to MPD, police are actively searching for two men with a knife and a gun who are on the run and have a perimeter set up with help from Greenville County deputies. The area is near Mauldin High School and a residential area.
While details are fluid as of now, we're told the clerk who was victimized was not injured. We're also told K-9 units are tracking the suspects down.
FOX Carolina has crews on scene gathering video and information. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
