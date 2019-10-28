GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An armed robbery is under investigation at the Sparetime Entertainment center in Greenville, police say.
Greenville Police Department responded to the scene along Congaree Road just after 11 p.m.
An investigation is underway, so details are limited.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
