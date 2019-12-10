GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood City Police are investigating an armed robbery this evening, according to officers.
Officers say Papa T's liquor store was robbed just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10. The store is located on the corner of Pressley Street and Seaboard Avenue.
Two male suspects entered the store with weapons and then left on foot in an unknown direction. Officers did not disclose was the suspects took from the location.
Nobody was injured, thankfully.
The incident is still under investigation.
