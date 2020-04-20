ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says they've arrested one suspect connected to a string of shoplifting incidents in the area, and are still searching for the second.
According to police, two of the incidents took place within 24 hours.
Around 6:15 p.m. on April 13, officers say the two suspects shoplifted from the Citi Stop on Merrimon Avenue. Over 12 hours later, around 10:30 a.m. on April 14, police say they struck again - this time at the Citi Shop on Biltmore Avenue.
After receiving numerous tips from the community, police say they were able to identify the suspects as Korey James Cronk, of Candler, and Taihem Lavonte Penland, of Asheville.
On Monday, April 20, officers said Penland had been taken into custody.
However, they continue to search for Cronk. The 3-year-old is described as standing 6'4'' tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Cronk has a tatto on his right shoulder of a koi fish and another on his right forearm that reads, "Korey James Cronk."
Anyone with information on Cronk's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
