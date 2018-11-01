EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police said two people were taken into custody in Clemson after a Mitsubishi Outlander took a wild ride in Easley on Halloween night, crashing into cars, a home in Pickens County, and into the front doors of a skating rink.
Travis Smith, the owner of Easley Skate Center, said the car drove up the steps and shattered the glass doors of the business around 9 p.m. The Outlander then took off but someone driving by saw the vehicle fleeing and got a license plate, Smith said.
Employees boarded up the doors and Smith said nothing else inside was damaged.
The Easley Skate Center posted this about the incident on Facebook:
“Tonight just after 9pm we received some minor damage to our business. I’m not going to go into to much detail but someone drove their vehicle through the front doors of the rink. Thankfully a family that lived near by just happened to see it take place and was able to get the license plate number as the vehicle drove away. We owe a big thank you to the family and an even bigger Thank you to the Easley Police Department for taking quick action and pursuing the suspects.
Our doors may be boarded up for now but doors or no doors we will be open as normal all weekend long.
FYI the 2 suspects were apprehended in the city of Clemson within an hr or so afterwards.
The doors can be replaced, we are just thankful that nobody was seriously injured by the two suspects during their criminal spree tonight.
Thank you to our employee David Greenlaw for getting materials from Lowe’s as they were closing and to Ron for coming by so late in order to help me secure our business.”
Easley police Chief Tim Tolleson said officers initially got a call about possibly intoxicated people in a Mitsubishi Outlander causing problems at Walmart on Rolling Hills Circle. The same vehicle from that call was described as being seen fleeing from the skating rink.
Tolleson said the same vehicle reportedly crashed into some cars and struck a house on Black Snake Road in Pickens County before returning to the skating rink, where officers were investigating. Police tried to stop the car and a chase ensued.
Easley police eventually ended the pursuit and Tolleson said Clemson police were able to pull the car over.
The driver, identified as James Kenneth Barker, was taken into custody. A passenger was also taken into custody, Easley police said.
Clemson police said they pulled the Mitsubishi SUV over after clocking it traveling 95 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.
According to an incident report, Barker tried to offer the officer a wad of cash multiple times after the traffic stop. He’s also accused of resisting arrest.
Police said the passenger, Ronnie Wessinger, stumbled out into the road and was nearly hit by passing cars as officers were struggling to get Barker in the car.
Police said both Barker and Wessinger appeared highly intoxicated.
Barker was charged with speeding, driving under the influence, simple possession of marijuana, and no driver’s license.
Wessinger was charged with drunk in public.
Easley police sought an arrest warrant against Barker for malicious damage to real property and said the Highway Patrol may file additional charges. He was later released on a $2100 bond.
