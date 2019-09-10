ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said Tuesday morning AB Tech and Asheville High School were on lockdown as officers investigated reports of shots fired along Black Street.
Police said the shots were not fired on a school campus.
No other details were immediately available.
