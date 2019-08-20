ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Police in Asheville say they arrested and charged a 31-year-old man in connection to a stabbing downtown on Sunday, August 18.
According to Asheville Police, they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon along Haywood Street around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a laceration on his neck.
Witnesses helped police track down and locate a suspect at a nearby business.
Justin Porter was arrested after police say he and the other man got into an argument - and Porter drew a blade. Officers said Porter assaulted the man with the knife, causing a minor cut to his neck.
The victim declined transportation to the hospital.
Porter was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon. But, the crime is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or contact Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
