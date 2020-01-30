ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Police in Asheville have arrested a man following an investigation into one person being injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Officers say on January 29, they arrived on scene of Pisgah Apartments along Cordova Street around 4:15 p.m. in reference to a gun discharge.
Police say once on scene, they discovered a victim suffering with a non-life threatening injury who was then transported to Mission Hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this time.
Following that, police say they immediately detained a person of interest.
Police say that man, identified as 55-year-old William Bernard Whitney of Asheville, has now been charged with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and breaking and entering with the intent to injure or terrorize.
Police say Whitney and the victim are known to one another.
At this time Whitney is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
