ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department say a man has turned himself in after it was found that he violated the emergency restrictions that were put in place in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus in the city.
According to police, Shawn Thomas Johnson has reportedly continued to lease short-term rentals for non-essential travel in Asheville.
They say it's in direct violation of NCGS § 14-288.20A which states that anyone who violates any provision of a declaration or executive order can be found guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Johnson, 34, stands 6' tall and weighs around 286 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
