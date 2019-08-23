ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – An Asheville elementary school was placed on a brief lockdown Friday while police investigated a “community incident” according to a spokesperson for Asheville City Schools.
The school was placed on a “perimeter lockdown” for about 20 minutes, but instruction continued as usual, and there was no danger to students.
Police said an investigation is underway involving a gunshot victim in an area near the school.
Police say around 11:30 have they received a call from a man reporting that he had been shot and had subsequently pulled over in his vehicle at the Isaac Dickson Elementary School parking lot.
Officers located the man in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and transported him to Mission Hospital. An initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred at the nearby Hillcrest apartments.
As a precautionary measure, Isaac Dickson Elementary School underwent lockdown procedures but, as it, police quickly determined that the area was safe, returned to regular operations at about 11:45 am.
Officials say that resource officers will be stationed at Isaac Dickson for the remainder of the day as APD continues to investigate the shooting.
