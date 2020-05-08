ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have asked for people to be on the lookout for a missing man.
Officers said they are searching for Bryant Alexander Poole, 71.
Poole last spoke to his family on May 2. He is believed to be driving a 2012 Hyundai Tucson with North Carolina tag 1334RT and traveling with a dog.
Poole is six-feet-tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has white/gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
