GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are trying to identify a suspected “porch pirate” who was caught on camera.
Police said a couple was on their honeymoon when the man came up to their front door and stole one of the packages at their doorstep on Nov. 16.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
Police also gave these tips to avoid being a porch pirate victim:
- Have packages delivered to your work
- Leave specific delivery instructions
- Have a security system as a deterrent
- Be home at the time of delivery if possible
