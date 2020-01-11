SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for help identifying some suspects they say stole two packages from a homeowner's porch Friday afternoon.
Police say the packages, which contained floor mats for a car, a hat and some sort of phone accessory, were taken from a Krewswell Circle home around 1:45 p.m. on January 10.
Thanks to a Ring doorbell, the suspected thieves were caught on camera.
During the time of the crime, one of the suspects was seen wearing a white toboggan, grey hoodie and blue jeans. The other was in a black jacket and blue jeans, while a third person was wearing a red hoodie and black pants.
Police said that while they were on scene, a neighbor approached them - stating he found two boxes in his backyard. One of the packages had the floor mats, while the other was empty.
Anyone with information on who the suspects may be is asked to reach out to the Spartanburg Police Department.
