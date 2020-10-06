GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said officers are working to identify a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery.
Police said the First Citizens Bank at 2420 Laurens Rd. was robbed at approximately 2:13 p.m.
Police said a man wearing a black hoodie and black face mask entered the bank and presented a note to the teller. No weapon was presented during the incident and no one was hurt.
The man was given cash and fled on foot.
GPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.