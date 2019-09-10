WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina) Police in the Town of Woodfin are asking for help identifying a man they say used a stolen credit card at a local Walmart.
On August 31, police say a man was caught on security cameras using a stolen credit card at the Walmart on Hendersonville Road. He allegedly purchased items with it several times.
They're currently trying to track him down. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Chris Morrow at (828) 253-4889 ext. 1013 or email him at christophermorrow@woodfin-nc.gov.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
