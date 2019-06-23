ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart on Monday asked anyone in the community who may information about a West End Avenue shooting that left one little girl dead and injured two other youths to call Crime Stoppers.
The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Stewart said 35 shots were fired at the home.
"This was a very tragic, senseless incident," Stewart said during a news conference. The police chief said investigators don't yet know if the shooting was a drive-by or if the house was specifically targeted.
When police arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m. they two found two 11-year-old girls and an 18-year-old girl inside the house. All had been shot.
All three were transported to AnMed Health Medical Center - Emergency Department.
Coroner Greg Shore said one of the 11-year-old victims didn't make it. She was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.
Later Saturday, friends and family identified the young girl as Ja'Naiya Scott.
The young girl's death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25.
Stewart said Monday the second 11-year-old victim remained in critical condition at the hospital.
The 18-year-old was in stable condition at the hospital.
Stewart said investigators are following all leads but have not yet identified any suspects.
He asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
