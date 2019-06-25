WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Walhalla Police Department is asking for help identifying a person they say broke into a local pool concession stand, and stole some cash.
Surveillance footage from June 21 shows a person breaking into the Walhalla City Pool's concession stand around 12:55 a.m.
Police say they took the entire cash drawer from the building.
Anyone who might have some information can tell police in one of three ways:
- Call 1 (888) CRIME-SC
- Go to www.p3tips.com and click 'Submit a New Tip'
- Download P3 Tips app on an Apple or Android device
MORE NEWS:
Indictments: Former Upstate cop accused of misconduct, failing to respond to service call during sexual encounter
Anderson County PAWS announces plan for new dog and community recreation park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.