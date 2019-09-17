Derrick Pell
(Anderson Police Department)

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile, who has not been seen since September 16th. 

Derrick Pell, 17, was last seen on E. Shockley Ferry Road in the early morning, officers say. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants. 

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, the information should be forwarded to Detective Marzolf, with the Anderson Police Department at (864) 231-2249. 

