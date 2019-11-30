GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greer Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing young woman.
19-year old Makalia Christine Hall was last seen on Monday, November 24 at an Applebee's restaurant in Greer, family says. The last telephone contact the family had with Makalia was on Tuesday.
Makalia is 5 foot 4 inches, and weighs around 125 pounds, police say.
If anyone has any information that may help in locating Makalia Hall they are asked to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.
