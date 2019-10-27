GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville authorities need your help locating a senior citizen with dementia, who went missing off Pelham Road on Sunday.
Medford Theodore Jerome, who is 88-years old and suffering dementia, is missing after leaving his residence in the 300 block area of Pelham Road.
Police say he was last seen around 11 a.m. at the Pearl at Eastside residential facility. He is around 6'1", and 180 lbs.
Currently, the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have multiple law enforcement personnel, K9 units, and aerial support in the area looking for Mr. Jerome. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 immediately.
MORE NEWS - President Trump says ISIS leader al-Baghdadi killed in US military raid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.