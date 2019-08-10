ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are asking the public's help in locating a reported missing person, who is believed to be traveling to Florida.
Bobbi Krista Nowocien has reported missing by family but her last known whereabouts are unknown. She is believed to be travelling with Michael Harold Lipinski, 26 of Asheville, who has two outstanding warrants.
Ms. Nowocien is described by police as a white female approximately 5'9", 110 lbs, naturally brown hair and hazel eyes.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Bobbi Krista Nowocien they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
MORE NEWS
White House tells ICE to conduct dozens more workplace enforcement operations, source says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.