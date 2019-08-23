Car in question
(WPD)

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police officers are investigating an auto break in that occurred at the District One Office on Tuesday, August 20th. 

There were two people in the black vehicle, that is pictured, a male and a female.

If anyone is able to identify or is possibly familiar with them, the vehicle or the  incident, they are asked to contact Detective Culbertson at 864-260-4444.

