GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say an attempted murder suspect is wanted and another man is charged in connection to a shooting in a parking garage at Haywood Mall on July 4.
According to GPD, the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. in the parking garage near the Dillard's department store. We're told all subjects involved were detained.
Police say that through their investigation, it was determined there had been an ongoing issue between the two parties involved - which led to the shooting.
A public information officer on scene said the subject who was grazed was initially going to be transported to a hospital for treatment, but was not due to a lack of severity of the injury.
Officers also initiated a traffic stop in front of the mall. According to them, the car they stopped matched the description of one seen leaving the lot, and officers say the person inside was indeed involved.
No bystanders were injured, but vehicles were damaged.
Monday, police announced they have active warrants for Allen Austin, 21. He's wanted for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to warrants, Austin grabbed a firearm from a vehicle after the parties had entered the parking garage and shot at the victim. A bullet reportedly grazed the victim on the right side of the head.
Police also charged Tyler Floyd, 22, with discharging in the city and malicious damage. He reportedly fired shots during the altercation, with one of his bullets striking the windshield of an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.
Floyd's family reached out to FOX Carolina News and said he felt he had no choice but to fire back in self-defense during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.