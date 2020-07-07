DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Duncan Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, July 7.
According to police, two suspects approached Secure Advantage Credit Union and attempted to enter from the side door, which was locked. They then fled back to their car, which police believe was parked on Rose Street.
Both were wearing masks, but one carried an AR-15.
Descriptions of the suspects is not available at this time.
The vehicle involved is a silver medium to smaller size sedan.
