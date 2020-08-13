BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton police say a man is in jail after they found drugs and cash at his home after a two-month narcotics investigation.
BPD says 66-year-old Kenneth Lee Smith didn't respond to officers knocking Thursday afternoon at his home on Lincoln Street. Officers say they forced their way in and took Smith into custody without incident. BPD says they seized meth, pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of cash.
Smith faces a handful of similar drug charges, including two counts distributing meth near a school or park. He also is charged with possession of different drugs with intent to distribute near a school or park. Those narcotics include meth, marijuana, and MDMA. He also faces other drug-related charges.
