BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Black Mountain said a man was arrested and charged with secret peeping on Friday.
Police said Robert Thomas Orr was charged with six felony counts of secret peeping into a room occupied by another person using an electronic device.
Police said no other details would be announced due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.
