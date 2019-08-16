GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Coroner's Office has confirmed they are responding to a scene along North Pleasantburg Drive.
Coroner Kent Dill says a body was located Friday afternoon, around 3 p.m.
Greenville police said a homeless person was found deceased. Foul play is not suspected.
The coroner has not yet released the person's name or cause of death.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
MORE NEWS
Potentially contaminated migraine medicine may lead to life-threatening infection, FDA issues nationwide recall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.